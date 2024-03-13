Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan for Ramadan 2024 – 14th March

As Ramadan continues across Pakistan, Muslims nationwide embrace the sacred traditions of Sehri and Iftar with reverence and devotion.

With the holy month already underway, families and communities unite in fasting from dawn till dusk, seeking spiritual purification and blessings.

Before the break of dawn, families rise to partake in Sehar, sharing a pre-dawn meal and engaging in prayers as they prepare for the day ahead.

As the sun sets, signaling the end of the day’s fast, households come together for Iftar, breaking their fast with gratitude and joy, often in the company of loved ones and neighbors.

Throughout the country, the spirit of Ramadan fosters a sense of unity, compassion, and generosity, as individuals strive to deepen their connection with Allah and uplift one another through acts of kindness and charity.

As each day passes, Muslims across Pakistan continue to embrace the blessings of Ramadan, drawing closer to their faith and to each other.

Following are the Sehri and Iftar times for 3rd Ramadan 14 March across major cities of Pakistan: