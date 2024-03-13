Restaurants Now Allowed to Operate From Iftar to Sehar in Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has permitted restaurants in the provincial capital to operate from Iftar to Sehri.

Furthermore, the provincial apex court has issued its written order regarding the introduction of one class period per week in schools focused on environmental education.

Schools have also been ordered to include practical activities related to environmental education at least once a week. In its written order, the court also mentioned the report submitted to it about including environment-related subjects being included in the school syllabi.

LHC ordered the officials to submit a detailed report on the revised syllabi at the next hearing. In another important directive, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has been instructed to present a comprehensive plan for a cleanliness campaign that involves the active participation of students from schools and colleges.

The court order also mentioned the government counsel’s response, which stated that power connections to tire-burning units have been suspended as a decisive measure against environmental violations.

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has been ordered to stop all tree-cutting activities and to notify the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) before any tree felling.