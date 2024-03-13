Vivo Y03 Launched With 90Hz Screen and Helio G85 for Only $83

Vivo has recently unveiled its latest offering, the Y03. Initially launched in Indonesia, there are prospects for its expansion into other markets in the future. Positioned squarely within the entry-level segment, its pricing reflects this classification.

Design and Display

Since it is only a budget phone, the screen is limited to 720p resolution and is sized at 6.56 inches diagonally, but you do get a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth scrolling experience. There is no mention of a fingerprint sensor, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see a side-mounted unit atop the power button.

It’s IP54 certified for dust and splash resistance.

Internals and Software

Under the hood, the Y03 is driven by MediaTek’s Helio G85 SoC, indicating the absence of 5G connectivity. It comes paired with 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and offers either 64 GB or 128 GB of expandable eMMC 5.1 storage. Additionally, the phone supports a 4 GB RAM extension feature, enhancing its versatility.

For software, it boots the latest Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14 on top despite being an entry-level phone.

Cameras

The camera setup on the back is quite basic, including a 13MP main sensor with a QVGA decorative camera alongside it. Video recording goes up to 1080p resolution.

The front-facing camera for selfies and video calls is a 5MP snapper.

Battery and Pricing

It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 15W wired charging.

The starting price for Vivo Y03 is only $83 in Indonesia and it only goes up to $96 for the higher memory combo. The available colors are Space Black and Gem Green.

Vivo Y03 Specifications