Vivo X100s to Lose Curved Screen and Get New Color

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Mar 12, 2024 | 2:47 pm

The Vivo X100 flagship is poised to get a minor update with a new model, that has now started appearing in leaks. This model is expected to be called the Vivo X100s and it is rumored to feature a few changes over the vanilla model that launched in China in December.

The leak comes from the reputable tipster Digital Chat Station, who claims that the X100s will opt for a flat screen as well as a flat frame, marking a change from its sibling. The frame will be made out of metal and the phone will have glass on the front and back. This screen will reportedly feature a 1.5K resolution and minimal bezels to maximize screen real estate.

vivo X100 with curved screen and orange colorway instead

In terms of color choices, the phone will be available in white, black, cyan, and “titanium.” However, it remains uncertain whether “titanium” solely refers to a color name or if it denotes the material used. The device maintains a high-quality build, characteristic of flagship standards, with reports highlighting the excellent feel of its glass body.

As of now, it’s unclear what other features will distinguish it from its predecessor, the X100, apart from the subtle variations in color options, as well as the presence of a flat screen and frame. We will provide updates as soon as additional details emerge. It’s worth noting that the X100 never saw a global launch, raising the possibility that the X100s may face a similar fate.

Aasil Ahmed

lens

