Vivo iQOO Z9 Offers 120Hz AMOLED and 50MP OIS Camera for $240

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Mar 12, 2024 | 5:06 pm

Vivo has added another member to its growing iQOO Z series of phones, dubbed the iQOO Z9. It hits the sweet spot of powerful mid-range specifications, but a very attractive price tag at the same time.

Design and Display

iQOO Z9 is official with Dimensity 7200 chip and big battery

Up front, it features a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a quick response time thanks to its 300Hz touch sampling rate, making it reliable for gaming. It has a punch-hole selfie camera and an under-display optical fingerprint sensor.

Internals and Software

The hardware section is graced by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 SoC, which brings decent daily performance and is paired with 8 GB RAM that can be doubled virtually. Storage options include 128 GB and 256 GB and they are further expandable through a microSD card.

It boots the latest Android OS (14) and is covered by Vivo’s custom Funtouch OS 14.

Cameras

The 50MP main camera sensor is based on Sony’s IMX882 unit and has support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to stabilize photos and videos in shaky settings. The second camera is a 2MP depth sensor to add portrait effects to photos. Video recording goes up to 4K with 30 FPS.

iQOO Z9 is official with Dimensity 7200 chip and big battery

The selfie camera is a 16 MP f/2.0 shooter that is limited to 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

The battery capacity is 5,000 mAh and it has support for 44W fast charging.

Pricing starts at $240 for the 128 GB storage variant, while the 256 GB storage option is priced at $265. The available colors are Brushed Green and Graphene Blue.

iQOO Z9 Specifications

  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • CPU: Octa-core (2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 6x Cortex-A510)
  • GPU: Mali G610 MC4
  • OS: Android 14, Funtouch OS 14
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.67″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1800 nits peak brightness
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 8 GB
    • Internal: 128 GB, 256 GB
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Dual): 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.95″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS
      2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
    • Front: 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.0″, 1.0µm
  • Colors: Brushed Green, Graphene Blue
  • Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 44W fast charging
  • Price: $265

