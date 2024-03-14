PTA and FIA Conduct Successful Raid Against Illegal SIM Seller in Rawalpindi

In a significant development, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Rawalpindi has conducted an operation against illegal activation of SIM cards on the basis of intelligence shared by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The suspect, allegedly involved in unauthorized SIM activation, was apprehended during a well-coordinated raid.

Inspector Badar Shahzad, part of the FIA team, led the operation that resulted in the suspect’s arrest. The suspect’s activities were flagged based on information provided by previously detained individuals. Authorities seized mobile phones and VSAT devices from the suspect, further linking him to the illicit SIM business.

This operation is part of an ongoing crackdown against those engaged in fraudulent SIM activations. Last month, three other suspects were also taken into custody based on intelligence shared by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The previously arrested suspects were found in possession of a cache of items, including 8 mobile phones, laptops, 5 VSAT devices, 770 silicon thumb impressions, and 285 thumbprints. These materials are believed to be crucial evidence in the investigation.

In a separate incident last month, the same group of suspects yielded an astonishing 11,000 digital thumbprints and 3,246 illegal active mobile phone SIMs. Their modus operandi involved using fake silicon thumb impressions to activate microfinance banking accounts for fraudulent purposes.

The suspect’s arrest marks the beginning of a thorough investigation into the network behind these illegal operations. Authorities are determined to dismantle the entire chain involved in SIM fraud, ensuring the safety and security of mobile phone users across the country.