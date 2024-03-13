Govt Warns Threat Actors Are Exploiting Latest iOS Update to Hack Apple iPhones

Apple has released security patches to mitigate critical vulnerabilities (CVE-2023-42916 & CVE-2023-42917) affecting WebKit Browser Engine.

The National Telecommunication and Information Security Board (NTISB) has issued Cyber Security Advisory while saying that CVE-2023-42916 & CVE-2023-42917 is being actively exploited by threat actors to access sensitive data and execution of arbitrary code through crafted webpages on unpatched devices.

It further stated that Apple iPhone, iPad and iPod running iOS versions (16.7.3 or older) are affected by the above-mentioned vulnerabilities and consequently patches / updated versions are available.

Recommendations

All users are advised to ensure the following: