Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 15th March

As Ramadan is underway, Muslims worldwide are immersed in the sacred observance of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

ALSO READ Ramadan 2024: Sehar and Iftar Timings in Lahore

Throughout Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs during daylight hours. This practice serves as a reminder of the importance of self-discipline and empathy for those less fortunate.

It’s a time for increased acts of charity, kindness, and devotion, as individuals strive to deepen their connection with Allah.

ALSO READ Ramadan 2024: Sehar and Iftar Timings in Karachi

As each day draws to a close, families and communities gather for iftar, the evening meal to break the fast. This moment is filled with gratitude and joy as believers come together to share in the blessings of Ramadan.

Following iftar, Muslims engage in the Maghrib prayer, signaling the end of the day’s fast. Similarly, before dawn, they partake in suhoor, the pre-dawn meal, before commencing their fast once again with the Fajr prayer at daybreak.

ALSO READ Ramadan 2024: Sehar and Iftar Timings in Rawalpindi

It’s essential for Muslims to be mindful of the sehar (pre-dawn) and iftar (sunset) times in their respective locations to observe Ramadan rituals effectively.

Here are the Sehri and Iftar timings for 4th of Ramadan in different parts of Pakistan: