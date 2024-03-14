The World’s First Sweeping AI Rules Have Just Been Passed by EU

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Mar 14, 2024 | 4:37 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

After nearly three years since the initial draft proposal, the European Parliament has greenlit comprehensive legislation aimed at regulating artificial intelligence (AI).

Following an agreement on AI development reached by officials in December, the Parliament members voted on Wednesday to approve the AI Act, garnering 523 votes in favor, 46 against, and 49 abstentions.

According to the EU, these regulations are meant to address obligations to AI applications regarding their potential risks and impacts. The rules also seek to:

Protect fundamental rights, democracy, the rule of law and environmental sustainability from high-risk AI, while boosting innovation and establishing Europe as a leader in the field.

While the legislation has not yet been enacted into law, it is currently undergoing scrutiny by lawyer-linguists. Additionally, formal enforcement by the European Council is required. Nonetheless, it is anticipated that the AI Act will be implemented before the conclusion of the current legislative term, preceding the upcoming parliamentary election in early June.

ALSO READ

Following the enactment of the AI Act into law, the majority of its provisions are scheduled to come into effect after 24 months, while bans on prohibited applications will be enforced after just six months. The European Union is taking a firm stance against practices that threaten citizens’ rights.

ALSO READ

The AI Act is set to outlaw biometric categorization systems reliant on sensitive characteristics, alongside the untargeted scraping of facial images sourced from both CCTV footage and online platforms to create facial recognition databases. Notably, activities akin to those conducted by Clearview AI would be encompassed within this prohibited category.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Zaviyar Nauman’s Endearing Tale of Father-Son Bonding Moment on the Set of “Sang-e-Mah”
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>