OpenAI “Accidentally” Leaks ChatGPT’s Next Major Upgrade

OpenAI’s last upgrade to ChatGPT was GPT 4 Turbo, which became official in November 2023 with a much bigger context window and an updated knowledge cut-off date. Now the AI chatbot is in for yet another upgrade soon, as leaked by the company itself.

The AI startup recently shared a new blog post about GPT 4.5 Turbo, which is the next update after GPT 4 Turbo, but quickly removed the article after a while. This blog post, however, shared insights about GPT 4.5 Turbo and its upgrades.

According to OpenAI’s now inaccessible blog post, the new ChatGPT upgrade will bring more speed, accuracy, and scalability. However, one of the biggest upgrades would be its updated knowledge cutoff of June 2024, bringing the newest information to users. Some believe that this is only a mistake while others believe that GPT 4.5 Turbo could launch in June this year despite a lack of confirmation from OpenAI.

GPT 4.5 Turbo will also have double the context window of GPT 4 Turbo at a whopping 256K tokens, which is about 200,000 words, making it suitable for comprehensive documents, research papers, etc.

However, the more important performance metric here is not the volume of words it can process, but the amount it can assess meaningfully. Rival AI models with large context windows often tend to skip through information in bigger documents, making their results unreliable. If GPT 4.5 Turbo can show progress in this regard, it will truly have an edge over its competition.

ALSO READ Elon Musk Makes His Grok Chatbot Open Source Following Drama With OpenAI

As mentioned earlier, OpenAI has yet to acknowledge these leaks or confirm a launch date, so we will have to wait patiently for an official announcement.