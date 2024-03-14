OpenAI’s AI Video Generator Sora Will Launch “In a Few Months”

ChatGPT maker OpenAI unveiled its mind-boggling AI video generator Sora last month, which is capable of creating photorealistic footage with impressive detail. Although it has flaws if you look very closely, it is still a giant step ahead in terms of AI-made videos.

Sora not only makes new videos from scratch via user prompts, but it can also extend videos by adding extra frames or editing them as needed, similar to some other rival offerings in the market. However, as impressive as the demo videos were, we never had any launch date, up until now at least.

OpenAI’s Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati recently appeared in an interview and revealed a launch date for Sora, albeit not a very precise one. According to Murati, Sora will be ready to launch “in a few months”, meaning we can expect to see it later this year. For now, the model is still being tested by experts to assess its potential risks ahead of launch.

ALSO READ Elon Musk Makes His Grok Chatbot Open Source Following Drama With OpenAI

Check out the interview below.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mAUpxN-EIgU

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/mAUpxN-EIgU?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/mAUpxN-EIgU?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/mAUpxN-EIgU





While we don’t have a precise launch date yet, it is good to know that Sora is not several years away from release. Upon its arrival, Sora will offer users the capability to edit the videos it generates. Initially, these videos will lack sound, but the integration of audio is slated for a subsequent release.

Murati revealed that operating Sora incurs higher costs compared to other AI models, yet OpenAI aims to maintain its accessibility at rates akin to DALL-E, its image-generating counterpart. Moreover, in terms of safety and security measures, videos produced by Sora will be watermarked, and the model will likely be restricted from generating content featuring public figures or NSFW material.