CDWP Approves 2 Development Projects Worth Almost Rs. 8 Billion

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan approved two development projects with a cost of Rs. 7.87 billion after a detailed discussion.

Additional Secretary Planning, Members Planning Commission MoPD&SI, and senior officials from Federal Ministries/Divisions participated in the meeting. Representatives of Provincial P&D Departments and Special Areas also attended the meeting through video clink.

Projects related to the Energy, Physical Planning & Housing sectors were considered in the meeting.

A project related to the Energy sector namely “Construction of 220kV Transmission Line (28km) along with 2nd Circuit Stringing of 132kV Transmission Line from Jiwani to Gwadar (94km) Revised” worth Rs. 4540.010 million approved by the forum.

The main objective of the power sector is to provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers of all categories and to improve the commercial viability of the power sector as a whole. QESCO’s vision is to provide and maintain a fault-free high voltage system with minimum possible losses and expenditure. The proposed project involves the Construction of the Grid Stations.

A project related to the Physical Planning & Housing sector presented namely “Gravity Based Safe Drinking Water Supply System in Havelian, Abbottabad” worth Rs. 3336.20 million was approved by the CDWP after detailed discussion.