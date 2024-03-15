Dairy Farmers Want to Increase Milk Prices by Rs. 50

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 15, 2024 | 2:04 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

The Karachi Dairy Farm Association has warned about the possibility of milk shortage in the city, requesting the administration to raise fresh milk prices to Rs 230 per liter.

According to the Dairy Farm Association, the price of milk at the farm level remains fixed at Rs 180 per kilogram. They added that the industry is financially suffering with the current prices.

ALSO READ

It requested Commissioner Karachi to increase the milk price by 50 rupees per KG. Previously, despite city administration setting the retail price of fresh milk at Rs200 per liter, vendors sold at Rs 20 to Rs 30 more expensive than the official rate.

Last year in November, the association announced an increase in the price of milk across the province. They said that selling the milk at the official rate is not possible for them.

ALSO READ

Furthermore, the association also mentioned the unregulated price of fodder. On the other hand, Karachi Commissioner stated that the production cost is Rs 195; however, the final price was settled at Rs 180.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Maya Ali Shines Bright in Saira Rizwan’s Unstitched Luxury Lawn Collection
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>