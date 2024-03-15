Dairy Farmers Want to Increase Milk Prices by Rs. 50

The Karachi Dairy Farm Association has warned about the possibility of milk shortage in the city, requesting the administration to raise fresh milk prices to Rs 230 per liter.

According to the Dairy Farm Association, the price of milk at the farm level remains fixed at Rs 180 per kilogram. They added that the industry is financially suffering with the current prices.

ALSO READ Punjab to Restart Free Treatment Under Health Card

It requested Commissioner Karachi to increase the milk price by 50 rupees per KG. Previously, despite city administration setting the retail price of fresh milk at Rs200 per liter, vendors sold at Rs 20 to Rs 30 more expensive than the official rate.

Last year in November, the association announced an increase in the price of milk across the province. They said that selling the milk at the official rate is not possible for them.

ALSO READ Sindh Police to Announce 26,000+ Jobs Soon

Furthermore, the association also mentioned the unregulated price of fodder. On the other hand, Karachi Commissioner stated that the production cost is Rs 195; however, the final price was settled at Rs 180.