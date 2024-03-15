Sindh Police to Announce 26,000+ Jobs Soon

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 15, 2024 | 12:14 pm

The Sindh Police is gearing up to recruit thousands of individuals in the force to address the shortage of police personnel, reported a local media outlet.

According to details, the provincial police will soon recruit 26,800 personnel through the third-party Sindh Testing Service. The Sindh Police and the Sukkur Institute of Business Administration (IBA) has also reached an agreement in this regard.

In the first stage, 12,500 recruitments will be conducted across six regions, followed by an additional 3,522 positions to be filled in specialized units during the second phase.

Furthermore, 1,991 personnel will recruited in the Crowd Management Unit (CMU) and 1,531 personnel in the Rapid Response Force (RRF) unit. The provincial police will also recruit drivers.

In separate news, Sindh police officials have recently been accused of robbing citizens. Just days after a police party reportedly robbed the house of a trader, a citizen alleged that a police squad snatched Rs118 million from him in the limits of Sachal police station.

In his complaint, the citizen stated that a patrol squad stopped and searched his vehicle near the Lyari Expressway exit at Sohrab Goth in the limits of the Sachal police station.

He added that after taking the people in the car hostage, the police squad snatched Rs118 million in the car and left. Sindh IG Rafat Mukhtar Raja took notice of the incident and directed East Zone DIG Azfar Mahesar to investigate the matter.

