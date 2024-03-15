Punjab to Restart Free Treatment Under Health Card

In a major announcement for the residents of Punjab, the provincial Health Minister Salman Rafique on Thursday announced to resume free treatment under the Sehat Card.

Talking to media personnel in Lahore, Rafique stated that the Sehat Card would soon be relaunched in the province. The provincial health minister also lauded the previous provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for continuing the Sehat Card program initiated by PML-N while in power in Punjab.

Previously, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government also resumed the Health Card Plus initiative in province. According to Health Minister, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, the program was initially launched in four districts in 2015 before being expanded to the entire province by 2020.

Recently, the provincial government announced to restrict various medical facilities under the health card to government hospitals only.

According to a notification issued by the insurance company to all government and private hospitals on the panel, treatment for diseases such as C-section, angiography, and appendix will only be available at government hospitals.

Furthermore, treatment for tonsils, stones, eyes, and nose will also be limited to government hospitals under the health card.