Engro Polymer Appoints Abdul Qayoon As CEO

The Board of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (PSX: EPCL) has approved the appointment of Abdul Qayoom as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from April 01, 2024, for the remainder of the term which will expire on the date of the next Board elections i.e. April 23, 2026.

EPCL said in a filing earlier today that per the disclosure made by it on March 08, 2024, existing CEO Jahangir Piracha resigned from the position and shall continue to perform his duties till March 31, 2024, after which Abdul Qayoom will take the role as the new CEO.

EPCL’s principal activity is to manufacture, market, and sell Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM), Caustic soda, and other related chemicals. It is also engaged in the supply of surplus power generated from its power plants to Engro Fertilizers Limited.

The company’s scrip at the bourse closed at Rs. 43.53, down 0.3 percent or Rs. 0.13 with a turnover of 543,561 shares on Friday.