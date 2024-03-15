Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 16th March

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 15, 2024 | 8:04 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

As the holy month of Ramadan progresses, Muslims around the world are observing fasting from dawn till dusk, a practice that fosters spiritual growth, self-discipline, and empathy.

ALSO READ

Central to this observance are the timings for sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and iftar, the evening meal to break the fast.

For the fifth day of Ramadan, which falls on March 16, adherents are urged to be mindful of the specific timings to ensure they make the most of their spiritual journey.

ALSO READ

Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan

Here are the sehri and iftar timings for the fifth of Ramadan:

5th Ramadan – 12 March 2024
City Sehri Time Today Iftar Time Today
Islamabad/Rawalpindi 4:55 AM 6:16 PM
Lahore 4:51 AM 6:11 PM
Karachi 5:25 AM 6:41 PM
Peshawar 5:00 AM 6:22 PM
Quetta 5:22 AM 6:41 PM
Faisalabad 4:57 AM 6:16 PM
Multan 5:04 AM 6:23 PM
Bahawalpur 5:04 AM 6:22 PM
Gujranwala 4:56 AM 6:17 PM
Hyderabad 5:19 AM 6:36 PM
Sukkur 5:16 AM 6:34 PM

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan Hospitalized in Mumbai
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>