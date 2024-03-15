Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 16th March

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
As the holy month of Ramadan progresses, Muslims around the world are observing fasting from dawn till dusk, a practice that fosters spiritual growth, self-discipline, and empathy.
Central to this observance are the timings for sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and iftar, the evening meal to break the fast.
For the fifth day of Ramadan, which falls on March 16, adherents are urged to be mindful of the specific timings to ensure they make the most of their spiritual journey.
Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan
Here are the sehri and iftar timings for the fifth of Ramadan:
|
5th Ramadan – 12 March 2024
|City
|Sehri Time Today
|Iftar Time Today
|Islamabad/Rawalpindi
|4:55 AM
|6:16 PM
|Lahore
|4:51 AM
|6:11 PM
|Karachi
|5:25 AM
|6:41 PM
|Peshawar
|5:00 AM
|6:22 PM
|Quetta
|5:22 AM
|6:41 PM
|Faisalabad
|4:57 AM
|6:16 PM
|Multan
|5:04 AM
|6:23 PM
|Bahawalpur
|5:04 AM
|6:22 PM
|Gujranwala
|4:56 AM
|6:17 PM
|Hyderabad
|5:19 AM
|6:36 PM
|Sukkur
|5:16 AM
|6:34 PM