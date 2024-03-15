UAE Announces Zakat Al Fitr Amount

The UAE’s Council for Fatwa has issued guidelines regarding Zakat Al Fitr and atonement amounts for missed fasts during the month of Ramadan this year.

Zakat Al Fitr has been set at Dh25 in cash per person or an equivalent value of 2.5kg of rice per person. This Zakat is obligatory on all financially capable Muslims, including men, women, the young, and the elderly.

Additionally, the council has established atonement amounts for individuals who miss fasts under different circumstances: