UAE Announces Zakat Al Fitr Amount

The UAE’s Council for Fatwa has issued guidelines regarding Zakat Al Fitr and atonement amounts for missed fasts during the month of Ramadan this year.
Zakat Al Fitr has been set at Dh25 in cash per person or an equivalent value of 2.5kg of rice per person. This Zakat is obligatory on all financially capable Muslims, including men, women, the young, and the elderly.
Additionally, the council has established atonement amounts for individuals who miss fasts under different circumstances:
- For individuals unable to fast due to legitimate reasons, a payment of Dh15 per day missed per person is required. Alternatively, individuals may opt to provide food equivalent to 3.25kg of wheat for each day missed.
- Those who intentionally break their fast must pay Dh15 per person for each day missed to cover meals for sixty needy individuals, totaling Dh900. Alternatively, they can choose to provide food equivalent to 3.25kg of wheat per person per day.
- In the unfortunate event of someone passing away while fasting without fulfilling their Zakat obligation, close relatives are responsible for paying on their behalf. This can be settled from the deceased’s estate, with an amount equivalent to 3.35km of land per day or Dh15 per person.
- Individuals who delay making up for missed fasts without valid reasons are required to pay Dh15 per day missed per person. Alternatively, they may provide food equivalent to 3.25kg of wheat for each day missed.
- If someone takes a false oath while fasting during Ramadan, they must pay Dh15 to ten needy individuals, totaling Dh150. Alternatively, they can provide food equivalent to 3.25kg of wheat per person.