Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 to Have Much Higher Battery Life Thanks to New Chip

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Mar 16, 2024 | 3:48 pm

OnePlus Watch 2 recently came out and shook the smartwatch industry with its sheer battery life numbers. Maybe that has forced Samsung’s hand as the next Galaxy Watch is reportedly getting a battery chip that is up to 50% more power efficient.

The new rumor also adds that the Galaxy Watch 7 will have no less than 3 different models to choose from. These watches could launch alongside the Galaxy Ring wearable as well as the foldable duo, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in July this year.

As for the three Galaxy Watch 7 models, there will be the usual Classic and Pro variants, but the third model remains a mystery at this point. Perhaps it will be the rectangular-shaped Galaxy Watch we have been seeing in reports lately, similar to the age-old Galaxy Gear. These reports mention that Samsung plans to go back to a boxy design for its smart wearables soon.

Should this rumor come to fruition, it would signify a significant change for Samsung: the introduction of three distinct versions of its smartwatch, a departure from previous releases. Historically, Samsung has typically offered a vanilla model alongside either a Classic or a Pro variant in recent years.

Reports indicate that the upcoming watch will feature the Exynos W940 System on Chip (SoC), touted to offer a 50% increase in power efficiency compared to its predecessor, the Exynos W930 found in the Galaxy Watch 6 series. While this efficiency boost may not directly translate to a 50% extension in battery life, the anticipated improvement is nonetheless significant.

Notably, the W940 could potentially mark Samsung’s first utilization of its 3nm process, a development that inherently contributes to enhanced efficiency. If these speculations hold, consumers can anticipate a notable 30% surge in performance alongside the gains in power efficiency, promising an overall improved user experience.

Aasil Ahmed

lens

perspective

