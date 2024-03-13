Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 to Get an Even Larger Cover Screen

Samsung made a significant display improvement by introducing a 3.4-inch cover screen on last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 5, a notable upgrade from the tiny 1.9-inch panels found on the Z Flip 4 and Flip 3.

This year’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to take this upgrade even further with a bigger 3.9-inch outer screen, as per a reliable tipster on X, @TheGalox_. He adds that this screen will be protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Armor.

As for the main screen, it is expected to be sized at 6.7 inches just like last year, but Samsung is reportedly making improvements to the hinge as well as the internal layout with a bigger cooling system. Speaking of which, the Galaxy S24 Ultra also features a much bigger cooling system than before.

Hardware specifications are expected to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is a no-brainer since Samsung always fits its foldables with flagship hardware. This will be paired with 12 GB of RAM, which is an upgrade over the usual 8 GB in Samsung’s flip foldables.

Samsung’s AI features introduced with the Galaxy S24 are coming over the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and there will be 7 years of OS and security upgrades, also similar to the Galaxy S24. The two main camera sensors on the back will comprise of a 50MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultrawide lens.

There are rumors suggesting that the Flip 6 may feature a 4,000 mAh battery, marking a notable improvement over the Flip 5’s 3,700 mAh cell. Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Flip 6 at Galaxy Unpacked in July, alongside the Fold 6 and Galaxy Ring.