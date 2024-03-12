Samsung to Switch Up Galaxy Watch’s Design Once Again

Samsung Galaxy Watches have settled their circular design language over several years in the past, never deviating from their rounded dials, similar to some of its competitors. But a new report claims that Samsung may take a page out of its history book soon.

An exclusive report from SamMobile claims that the Samsung Galaxy Watch will go back to a rectangular design, similar to the Galaxy Gear smartwatch in 2013. The Galaxy Gear was then followed up with Gear 2 and Gear Live with the same design later on, but Samsung committed to a circular design with newer watches.

However, Samsung’s branding for these watches is not expected to change as they will still reportedly be called ‘Galaxy Watch’, even with the design change.

The report adds that Samsung is paying significant attention to this idea, and the switch in design will likely happen soon, either resulting in a rectangular or square shape. The square shape is expected to make Galaxy Watch look similar to Apple Watches.

What remains uncertain is whether the upcoming rectangular Galaxy Watch will debut as the Galaxy Watch 7, slated for an anticipated release in early to mid-July alongside Samsung’s next-generation foldables, or if its launch will be postponed until 2025.

It is also unclear whether this change will affect every single model in the Galaxy Watch ecosystem, or will only target certain variants.

Should this speculation materialize, anticipate further developments in the coming days. Stay tuned for future updates.