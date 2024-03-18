CDA Approves Land Lease to GIKI University for Islamabad Campus Establishment

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board has approved the lease of land to the Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering, Sciences, and Technology for the establishment of its campus in Islamabad.

The proposal, presented by Member (P&D), was deliberated upon, leading to the approval of allocating land measuring 645’x680’ (equivalent to approximately 80 Kanals or 10 Acres). This land is adjacent to the site allocated for SUPARCO on Plot Nos. 22, 23, & 24 (partial) in Kuri Agro Farming Scheme (Concept Plan), Zone-4, Islamabad.

The allocation of land to GIKI is subject to several conditions. Firstly, the Planning Wing of CDA will incorporate the subject land into the layout plan.

Secondly, the Estate Wing of CDA will dispose of the land following laid down regulations and procedures, fulfilling all codal formalities as per provisions of ILDR2005/ Policy of CDA. Thirdly, the Building Control Wing of CDA shall approve the Building Plans as per regulations. Fourthly, the Finance Wing of CDA will determine the cost of the land before the issuance of the allotment letter.

Additionally, GIKI is required to provide a Federal Charter for the establishment of their campus in Islamabad Capital Territory, Islamabad. They must also obtain approval from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for the establishment of the campus in Islamabad. Furthermore, GIKI needs to seek approval from the Federal Cabinet for the establishment of its campus, under the provisions of ILDR, 2005.

The Board has decided that in the future, the allocation of land for university plots should be rationalized up to 10 Acres.