Islamabad Traffic Police Bans Heavy Vehicles From Entry at Certain Times

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has banned the entry of heavy vehicles to the federal capital on different dates to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety in its traffic plan for the upcoming 23rd March parade.

The ITP spokesperson stated that heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter Islamabad on March 17, 19, 21, and 23, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 AM.

Furthermore, alternative routes have been assigned for traffic from Lahore to streamline the journey. The spokesperson added that vehicles will be directed to travel from Rawalpindi Sadar Road towards Peshawar GT Road and the Motorway.

Traffic from Koral Chowk and Rawalpindi will be redirected to Islamabad via Khanna Bridge, Lehtrar Road, and Park Road.

To facilitate smaller vehicles, the Motorway Police has introduced an alternative for traffic to turn from Kashmir Chowk towards Barakahu and Murree.

Moreover, authorities have decided to keep Faizabad closed to all types of vehicles. Citizens have been urged to cooperate with law enforcement personnel and follow the guidelines.