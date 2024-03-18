Civil Aviation Hopes to Resume PIA’s Flights to UK Soon

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority held its 43rd E-Kachehri chaired by the Additional Director General CAA (AVM) Taimoor Iqbal. Director Airport Services, A/Director Security, Director Operations, Director Commercial & Estate, Director Engineering Services, Director Air Transport & Additional Director HR assisted Addl. DGCAA during E-Kachehri.

The E-Kacheri commenced with a review of the previous session, which included nine follow-up complaints. Commenting on follow-ups, the Additional Director General (AdlDG) emphasized the importance of passengers knowing their rights and filing claims for grievances like flight cancellations.

The (AdlDG) also mentioned that airlines need to provide more information than just saying ‘technical’ for cancellations or delays leading to cancellations. The Director of Air Transport (AT) stated that a document is being prepared to ensure airlines are more thorough in such cases.

Regarding PIA flights to the UK, the AdlDG hoped for an update in May now that the inspections have concluded. Complaints against Serene Air and PIA were addressed, with assurance that the matter would be followed up with the airlines.

In response to a complaint about FIA staffing at immigration counters, the AdlDG explained that the agency is responsible for assigning personnel to the immigration counters, especially during peak hours. The issue has been raised multiple times and will be pursued further, he added.

Replying to a question about drones, the AdlDG informed a document on drone policy is being prepared, covering various aspects, and will be available on the PCAA website once finalized. The Chair, in response to a question regarding the investigation report on the PK 8303 crash, clarified that some specific procedures and requirements must be adhered to to ensure accountability.

Also, the AdlDG, when addressing a complaint about the lack of proper signage at Quetta International Airport’s parking lot, instructed to designate spaces for special persons and to install clear and visible markings to assist passengers and other visitors.

In a conversation with another complainant regarding the shortage of trolleys, the Director General mentioned that an adequate number of luggage trolleys have been recently provided at airports, but still requested the complainant’s contact information, flight number, date, and time to investigate the specific incident.

AdlDG CAA, responding to an inquiry about commencing flights from Dera Ghazi Khan (D. G. Khan) to Dubai, stated that currently, no airline operates to D.G. Khan due to airlines finding it economically non-viable, despite the airport being fully prepared for flight operations. The AdlDG concluded the session by expressing gratitude to all participants for their time and suggestions, emphasizing that the purpose of these sessions is to address passenger complaints and improve their overall experience.