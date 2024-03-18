FBR Increases Duty on Imported Paper

Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has increased customs values on the import of Non-Carbon Releasing Paper, Art Card/Coated Board/Paper, and Light Weight Coated Papers from Japan, China, and Indonesia.

The decision of the customs directorate would increase the prices of imported Non-Carbon non-carbon-releasing paper, Art Card/Coated Board/Paper, and Light Weight Coated Papers.

According to the ruling of the directorate, the customs values of subject goods were determined under section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969 vide Valuation Ruling No: 1801/2023. However, being aggrieved, different stakeholders filed a revision petition before the Director General, Customs Valuation under section 25D of the Customs Act, 1969.

Moreover, different stakeholders requested to determine Customs values afresh in line with values prevalent in the international market. Therefore, an exercise has been undertaken by this Directorate to re-determine the same.

Meetings were convened which were attended by all the relevant stakeholders. The issues pertaining to the valuation of subject goods were deliberated upon in detail in the afore-referred meetings.

Therefore, the customs values of Non-Carbon Releasing Paper, Art Card/Coated Board/Paper, and Light Weight Coated Papers, hereinafter specified shall be assessed to duty/taxes at the new customs values.