Islamabad United Mascot Sheru Falls Head Over Paws Over Erin Holland

Islamabad United mascot Sheru has been an adorable figure on the sidelines and has passionately cheered his team throughout this season, through thick and thin. But, it seems like, Sheru has fallen head over paws in love with Australian sports presenter Erin Holland.

Falling over the grace and charm of Erin Holland, wife of Australian cricketer Ben Cutting, Sheru posted on Instagram, “Heart on the pitch and love in the air! Just couldn’t help falling head over paw for the charm and grace of the incredible.”

Erin Holland replied to Sheru’s post in the comment section while comically addressing her husband. “Adorable, but I’m taken, look out @cuttsy_31”.

It has been reported that Ben Cutting has taken swift action on this matter and he will soon arrive in Islamabad to take matters into his own hands, as he feels that Sheru is now crossing the line.

But, Sheru has expressed his feelings to the charming sports presenter and he is not going to back down in love as he feels that love has no boundaries.

Sheru is a loyal mascot and he has shown that throughout Islamabad’s arduous journey to the final in PSL 9, and it seems that he will remain passionately loyal to Erin Holland as well.

