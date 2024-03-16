Multan Sultans Foreign Coach Alex Hartley is Fasting With the Players During Ramadan

Multan Sultans spin bowling coach, Alexandra Hartley, confessed that she has started to fast in the month of Ramadan along with the franchise players.

“I really want to understand how they’re (players) feeling when they get to the games,” as Hartley said that the new hobby is a challenge for her till date.

The cricketer-turned-coach has had a successful stint in the Pakistan Super League as she combines with Hijab Zahid and Catherine Dalton to form a trio of women staffers.

Explaining her sunset meal, the left-arm spinner said: “I had a date and some chickpeas,” as she is fasting for 13 hours every day.

Hartley feels a loss of energy throughout the day, as she is accustomed to hydrating herself on regular intervals.

The Englishwoman retired from cricket in August, and this is her first major coaching stint. She has been a co-host on a cricket-related podcast as well as doing some commentary gigs.

Multan faced criticism prior to PSL 9, as the norm was to employ male-only coaches and support staff. They have become the first team to qualify for this season’s Final, where they have the chance to win the trophy for the second time in the league’s history.