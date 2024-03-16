Waqar Younis Advises Shaheen to Learn From Mohammad Amir

Legendary cricketer Waqar Younis lauded Mohammad Amir’s bowling spell against Islamabad United in the ongoing PSL 9 season and advised Shaheen to observe how Amir bowls the first over with the new ball.

Mohammad Amir’s spell for the Quetta Gladiators was impeccable as he finished with the figures of 2-20 and bowled with an impressive economy rate of just 5.00 in his 4-over quota.

The legendary speedster advised Shaheen to hit the same lengths on the surface that Amir was managing to hit consistently during his bowling spell and that can improve his economy rate more and help Pakistan cricket in the T20 World Cup.

While commentating on the game, Waqar Younis said, “I hope Shaheen is watching Mohammad Amir bowling 1st over. Shaheen needs to hit the same length.”

-Waqar Younis#PSL2024 #HBLPSL9 #IUvQG pic.twitter.com/U7HGRJ885J — Haider Khan (@76haiderkhan) March 15, 2024

Shaheen who is a great exponent of the new ball himself has been struggling with his form lately, especially at the International stage. He managed to pick up 8 wickets in 4 innings and could not hit the right line and length during the away Test series against the Kangaroos.

The Pakistan T20 captain picked up 9 wickets in 5 matches against the Kiwis during the away series in January with an economy rate of 8.95 but his death bowling was abysmal throughout the series.

Despite his poor form, he has picked 14 wickets in 9 innings this season in the PSL with an economy rate of 8.61 and there has been a lot of criticism on his death bowling particularly.

Pakistan will need their premium fast bowler to be in prime form as the T20 World Cup is just three months away now.

