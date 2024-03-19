Delving into Moiz Ullah’s Path of Innovation and Overcoming Challenges in the Startup World

By Nazzir Zaidi | Published Mar 19, 2024 | 1:18 pm

In the technology startup space, Moiz Ullah’s career reflects a journey rich in diversity and impactful outcomes. His early contributions as part of the founding team at Markhor were instrumental in the brand’s market entry, particularly through the Kickstarter launch platform and experience. At Markhor, Moiz’s focus on design and user experience set a precedent for his future projects.

Transitioning into entrepreneurship, Moiz established Trasso in Malaysia, later rebranded as i-Fix, aiming to bridge the gap between handymen and clients. Despite the challenges faced and the venture not achieving its intended goals, the experience granted Moiz invaluable insights into the dynamics of starting a business, market needs identification and scalability considerations.

Moiz’s path then led him to Mindvalley, a platform dedicated to self-improvement and e-learning, where he served as a senior iOS developer. His work contributed to the creation of digital platforms that facilitated personal growth, enhancing his expertise in mobile app development and user-centric design.

At Atoms, Moiz took on the role of software engineering lead, driving the development and launch of the company’s first website and contributing significantly to the company’s profitability in 2023. His efforts in revamping Atoms’ engineering framework supported major initiatives, such as a collaboration with YouTuber MKBHD on a shoe collection, demonstrating his ability to integrate technology with contemporary culture and media.

Throughout his career, Moiz has exemplified adaptability, resilience, and a visionary approach to technology and leadership. His journey from Markhor to Atoms underscores his capacity to navigate the tech landscape’s complexities, leaving a lasting impact on each project. His story is a testament to continuous innovation, learning, and advancement.

