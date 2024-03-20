Gold Price in Pakistan Posts Minor Increase

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 20, 2024 | 3:46 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan went up slightly for the second straight day on Wednesday to settle at Rs. 227,800 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 500 per tola to Rs. 228,300, while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 429 to Rs. 195,302.

The price of the precious metal fell by Rs. 600 per tola on Monday, however, Tuesday saw the price increase by Rs. 400 per tola.

Gold prices remained in a narrow range on Wednesday as traders waited for a key policy decision from the US Federal Reserve. Spot gold was steady at $2,158.29 per ounce as of 0319 GMT, while the US gold futures were up 0.1 higher to $2,161.60.

