Google Pixel 8a to Launch in More Countries With New Upgrades

The upcoming release of Google’s Pixel 8a is on the horizon, with speculation suggesting a possible launch at the annual I/O developer conference in May.

Initial glimpses of the device through CAD-based renders have already surfaced, accompanied by recent unsettling rumors hinting at a potentially higher price point compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 7a.

Since then, speculation has been rife about the enhancements that may justify this price increase. A recent leak sheds light on this matter, revealing that the Pixel 8a will feature a 120 Hz refresh rate—a first for the a-series Pixels. Additionally, it will be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset, aligning it with the performance capabilities of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models.

Since it will be a part of the Pixel 8 series, its design will match that of the vanilla Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro, as shown by the CAD renders. Despite being a budget phone, its screen brightness will reach up to 1,400 nits in HDR. The cameras will remain unchanged compared to the Pixel 7a sadly and it will have DisplayPort output support to connect with an external display.

One of the most noteworthy aspects of the Pixel 8a is its expanded availability. While the Pixel 7a was limited to 21 countries, the 8a will launch in those regions as well as several new ones, including Czechia, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Google Pixel 7a is expected to be announced during Google’s I/O developer conference on May 14 while the Pixel 9 lineup will likely debut sometime during October this year, going by the company’s usual roadmap.