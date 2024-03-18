Android 15 Will Even Help Find Powered Off Phones

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Mar 18, 2024 | 3:26 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Google already has a Find My Device system for Android phones that lets you get back to lost devices, but notable upgrades are coming to it soon as Find My Device does come with limitations.

With the upcoming Android 15 OS, Google aims to address these limitations with a new powered Off Finding API, which, as the name says, will even let you find devices that are powered off.

This news comes from a report shared by Android Police which details how this API will work to locate devices that have shut down. This feature will work by storing pre-computed Bluetooth beacons within the memory of the Bluetooth controller.

ALSO READ

However, the downside here is that users will have to sacrifice a bit of battery life for this feature to work and it will also require specialized hardware to work with the Bluetooth controller since it will be working even when the phone is off.

Some software engineering efforts are also necessary for this API to function properly and support Bluetooth Finder HAL (Hardware Abstraction Layer). Users must also have the latest version of Find My Device as well as Android 15.

ALSO READ

Knowing Google, the feature will likely be introduced for only Pixel phones at first before maybe becoming available to other OEMs in the future. Although the feature is expected to debut with the Pixel 9, Android Police claims that the current generation Pixel 8 series could also get this API upgrade once it updates to Android 15. Older devices such as the Pixel 7, Pixel 6, and Pixel Fold will likely have to wait longer for this upgrade.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Glamour Unleashed: Sajal Aly Dazzles in Satin Gown
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>