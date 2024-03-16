Google to Make Major Software and AI Announcements on May 14

Google’s annual developer conference, I/O, has transcended its developer-centric roots, emerging as a platform for unveiling new services and occasionally hardware products. Additionally, it serves as a teaser showcase for upcoming Pixel devices. Given its multifaceted significance, I/O has become a cornerstone event on Google’s calendar, traditionally held in May.

This year’s launch date is no different either as Google has announced its next conference is set for May 14. All of the sessions will be live-streamed online, especially on YouTube since the platform belongs to Google.

Initially, Google made it difficult to figure out its release date teaser with a logic puzzle with as many as 15 levels. Although some were able to figure out the puzzles and decipher the launch date, Google later decided to fully announce it on social media and stopped being coy. Interestingly, the unveiling coincides precisely with the date two months after Google initially published the puzzle.

We anticipate a significant emphasis on AI during this year’s event, as Google appears fully committed to the technology—constantly reiterating its dedication. Undoubtedly, AI will play a prominent role in I/O 2024.

As for Google’s Pixel devices, those are not expected to launch until at least October this year. Knowing Google, we will likely start seeing teasers months before the official unveiling. Who knows, maybe Google even has plans to drop subtle hints about its upcoming Pixel devices at its next I/O conference.