Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks Suggest Potential Charging Advancements

As the tech world eagerly awaits the launch of Infinix’s latest innovation, Infinix NOTE 40 rumors have started to surface, giving an alluring hint into its cutting-edge technology including a surprising 20W Wireless MagCharge.

Further we can also see a Magcharge logo by which we can assume it to be included within the retail unit. Though it is expected to be available in Pakistan starting April 2024.

We are abuzz with anticipation surrounding the imminent launch of the Infinix Note 40 Series. Leaked images of the NOTE 40 Pro retail box have ignited speculation about groundbreaking advancements in the realm of smartphone charging technology.

While the full picture remains under wraps until the official unveiling, these early glimpses hint at a potential game-changer. Notably, the box suggests the inclusion of both a 20W wireless MagCharge and a 70W wired All-Round Fast Charging system.

We are unclear whether these functionalities will be fully realized through in-box accessories or if they have to be bought separately.

It further suggests that Infinix NOTE 40 Pro will feature up to 24GB (12+12) extended RAM and 256GB storage, a 3D-Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and dual speakers (read: Sound By JBL).

For further information, let’s stay tuned for the launch of the Infinix NOTE 40 Series to find out more about it.