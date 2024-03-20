Provision of Affordable Telecom, Internet Services Govt’s Top Priority: IT Minister

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has said that the provision of quality and affordable telecom and internet services is the topmost priority of the incumbent government.

She was talking to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (Retd) Hafeezur Rehman who called on her on Wednesday.

Matters related to the 5G spectrum auction, connectivity, and telecom industry were discussed in the meeting. The minister said that the focus of the ministry is the promotion of digitalization and resolving the issues in this regard. She said the ministry will fully support the telecom industry and resolve all issues confronting it.

She further said that youth will be provided job opportunities by making them part of the digital system.

Meeting with TikTok delegation

Meanwhile, a TikTok delegation led by Fahad Khan Niazi, Head of Public Policy, also called on the IT minister.

While talking to the delegation, Khawaja said the purpose of social media platforms is to create awareness and educate the masses. She urged TikTok to play an important role in promoting a positive image of Pakistan.