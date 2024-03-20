Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 21st March

As the tenth day of Ramadan unfolds across Pakistan, it’s a time for Muslims to immerse themselves in the beautiful traditions of sehri and iftar, each moment filled with meaning and connection.

Sehri, that early morning meal before the world awakens, is a precious time for families to come together. It’s a time for quiet reflection, for sharing blessings, and for strengthening bonds that transcend the day ahead.

And as the sun sets, signaling the end of another day’s fast, the anticipation for iftar fills the air. It’s a moment of celebration, of breaking bread together with loved ones, and of expressing gratitude for the sustenance provided.

Though the exact timings for sehri and iftar may vary depending on where you are in Pakistan, the essence of these rituals remains the same: a time for love, for community, and for spiritual growth.

Following are the Sehri and Iftar times across the major cities of the country:

10th Ramadan — 21 March 2024
City Sehri Time Today Iftar Time Today
Islamabad/Rawalpindi 4:48 AM 6:20 PM
Lahore 4:45 AM 6:15 PM
Karachi 5:19 AM 6:44 PM
Peshawar 4:53 AM 6:26 PM
Quetta 5:16 AM 6:44 PM
Faisalabad 4:50 AM 6:20 PM
Multan 4:57 AM 6:26 PM
Bahawalpur 4:57 AM 6:25 PM
Gujranwala 4:50 AM 6:20 PM
Hyderabad 5:14 AM 6:38 PM
Sukkur 5:10 AM 6:37 PM

