Pakistan Railways Announces Special Eid Trains

Pakistan Railways plans to run four special trains to accommodate passengers during the Eid ul Fitr festivities.

As per details, special trains will be available from Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta to ease passenger traffic and enhance travel convenience.

Aamir Ali Baloch, the CEO of Pakistan Railways, has instructed the initiation of Eid special trains and highlighted the possibility of fare reduction if there’s a decrease in petroleum prices.

Baloch also highlighted the significance of coal transportation in covering nearly half of the railway expenses and stressed the importance of ongoing efforts to ensure the efficient operation of the railway system.

He recognized the efforts of former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique in enhancing the railway system, such as track restoration and the revival of profitable train services.

Last month, Pakistan Railways decided to acquire 230 passenger coaches and 820 Capacity Wagons under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to an official from the Ministry of Railways, out of the total, approximately 46 Completely-Built-Up (CBU) passenger coaches have been acquired so far.

The remaining 184 coaches will be manufactured domestically. These coaches are designed to operate at speeds of up to 160 km/h.