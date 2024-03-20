Saudi Arabia Deports Dozens of Pakistani Nurses After Latest Scandal

The Saudi government has deported nearly 100 Pakistani nurses after a private recruiter submitted the same verification report for multiple nurses.

Despite being well-qualified, the nurses fell victim to a scam involving forged online verification of their credentials. They were sent back home after the Saudi authorities uncovered the forgery during their regular online screenings.

ALSO READ Punjab to Restart Free Treatment Under Health Card

After the incident came to light, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis decided to conduct a high-level investigation. Following the initial investigation, the local authorities suspended the license of Rawalpindi-based recruiter and also blacklisted him.

Moreover, the authorities have also decided to delve deeper into the matter by forming a committee to carry out a more detailed investigation to prevent any such incidents in the future.

As per the details, the recruiter secured jobs for 350 nurses by submitting the same verification report for multiple nurses. After being caught, 92 of them have been deported from Saudi Arabia after working there for a year.