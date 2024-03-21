Panther Tyres Spends Nearly Rs. 2 Billion to Expand Operations

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 21, 2024 | 4:33 pm

Panther Tyres Ltd (PSX: PTL) has spent Rs. 1.986 billion for expansion, development and working capital requirements, the company’s final progress report revealed on Thursday.

The Company carried out an IPO in February 2021 to partially finance its major expansion project. A sum of Rs. 1.41 billion was allocated to this expansion from IPO proceeds.

The Company had raised Rs. 1.97 billion through the issuance of 30 million ordinary shares at a strike price of Rs. 65.80 per share.

ALSO READ

The amount was raised as per details below:

Description Amount (PKR)
Issuance of 30,000,000 ordinary shares at strike price of Rs. 65.8 per share 1,974,000,000
Less: IPO expenses (99,566,342)
Net IPO proceeds 1,874,433,658
Less: Funds Utilized to pay off working capital loan (464,433,658)
Net Funds available for expansion 1,410,000,000

 

The expansion project as of December 2023 utilized Rs. 1.986 billion funds as shown below:

Description Funds Required (PKR) Allocation % Actual Expenditures as on 31 December 2023 (PKR)
Freehold Land & Development Expenses 100,000,000 7.1% 101,021,403
Building and Civil Works
Building for Tube Department 60,400,000 4.3% 60,810,689
Building for Calendar Department 166,780,230 11.8% 163,095,182
Building for Mixing Department 167,880,000 11.9% 369,216,985
Plant and Machinery
4 Roll Calendar Line Comerio Italy 586,310,100 41.6% 770,263,898
Banbury Tangential Mixer 328,629,670 23.3% 521,593,400
Total 1,410,000,000 100% 1,986,001,557

 

The Company is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of tyres and tubes for vehicles.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Timothée Chalamet Rocks the ’60s Look as Bob Dylan in Biopic
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>