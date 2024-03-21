Panther Tyres Spends Nearly Rs. 2 Billion to Expand Operations

Panther Tyres Ltd (PSX: PTL) has spent Rs. 1.986 billion for expansion, development and working capital requirements, the company’s final progress report revealed on Thursday.

The Company carried out an IPO in February 2021 to partially finance its major expansion project. A sum of Rs. 1.41 billion was allocated to this expansion from IPO proceeds.

The Company had raised Rs. 1.97 billion through the issuance of 30 million ordinary shares at a strike price of Rs. 65.80 per share.

The amount was raised as per details below:

Description Amount (PKR) Issuance of 30,000,000 ordinary shares at strike price of Rs. 65.8 per share 1,974,000,000 Less: IPO expenses (99,566,342) Net IPO proceeds 1,874,433,658 Less: Funds Utilized to pay off working capital loan (464,433,658) Net Funds available for expansion 1,410,000,000

The expansion project as of December 2023 utilized Rs. 1.986 billion funds as shown below:

Description Funds Required (PKR) Allocation % Actual Expenditures as on 31 December 2023 (PKR) Freehold Land & Development Expenses 100,000,000 7.1% 101,021,403 Building and Civil Works – – – Building for Tube Department 60,400,000 4.3% 60,810,689 Building for Calendar Department 166,780,230 11.8% 163,095,182 Building for Mixing Department 167,880,000 11.9% 369,216,985 Plant and Machinery – – – 4 Roll Calendar Line Comerio Italy 586,310,100 41.6% 770,263,898 Banbury Tangential Mixer 328,629,670 23.3% 521,593,400 Total 1,410,000,000 100% 1,986,001,557

The Company is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of tyres and tubes for vehicles.