USA Offers Lucrative Remote Job Opportunities in North Carolina

North Carolina, USA currently has over 1,100 enticing job openings, many of which offer six-figure salaries and remote work options. These remote-friendly positions span various sectors and provide an excellent opportunity for job seekers looking for lucrative roles in a flexible work environment.

Among the array of openings, several positions stand out for their generous compensation packages and hybrid work arrangements.

Here’s a glimpse of some of the highest-paying remote USA jobs available in North Carolina as of March 13:

Assistant Agency General Counsel for the Department of Insurance

Salary Range: $84,000 – $150,000

Type: Flexible/Hybrid

Summary: This role involves providing legal direction and counsel to the insurance department, working under the supervision of the General Counsel.

Legislative Affairs Attorney for the Department of Insurance

Salary Range: $84,000 – $148,537

Type: Flexible/Hybrid

Summary: Responsibilities include advising executive leadership on legislative policy formation and collaborating with interest groups to promote legislation.

Attorney III for the Department of the Secretary of State

Salary Range: $84,000 – $148,537

Type: Flexible/Hybrid

Summary: This position requires an experienced attorney to provide legal advice on complex issues and assist in various legal proceedings.

Deputy Director, Program Evaluation for the Department of Health and Human Services

Salary Range: $90,000 – $135,000

Type: Flexible/Hybrid

Summary: Responsible for overseeing clinical quality monitoring and evaluation for all NC Medicaid lines of business.

IT Security & Compliance Specialist II for the Department of State Treasurer

Salary Range: $80,000 – $125,000

Type: Flexible/Hybrid

Summary: This role involves providing security expertise to protect the agency’s critical information assets.

Salesforce Administrator for the Department of Public Safety

Salary Range: $81,500 – $122,250

Type: Flexible/Hybrid

Summary: Responsible for maintaining and optimizing the Salesforce.com Lightning platform.

GIS Application Development Specialist for the Department of Information Technology

Salary Range: $81,500 – $122,250

Type: Flexible/Hybrid

Summary: This position serves as a technical resource to support application development efforts.

SAP Business Warehouse/Business Objects Senior Developer for the Office of the State Controller

Salary Range: $81,500 – $122,250 + $3,000 sign-on bonus

Type: Remote only

Summary: Involved in completing complex projects using a diverse set of skills across enterprise-wide systems.

Internal Audit Supervisor for the Department of Administration

Salary Range: $65,000 – $140,000

Type: Flexible/Hybrid

Summary: Responsible for ensuring compliance with internal audit standards and regulations.

State Budget Management Analyst II for the Office of State Budget and Management

Salary Range: $66,016 – $128,731

Type: Flexible/Hybrid

Summary: Involved in interpreting legislation, developing budget policies, and providing fiscal/policy analysis.

For job seekers interested in exploring these roles further, detailed job descriptions and application links are available on the state’s job site.