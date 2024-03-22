Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 23rd March

In Pakistan, the arrival of Ramadan heralds a time of spiritual renewal, communal solidarity, and cherished traditions.

As the crescent moon ushers in the holy month, Muslims across the country embark on a journey of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

At the heart of Ramadan are the rituals of iftar and sehri, which punctuate each day with moments of togetherness and devotion. As the sun sets, families and communities come together to break their fast during iftar, sharing in the blessings of the evening meal.

Before the break of dawn, the stillness of the night is interrupted by the call to sehri, signaling the start of another day of fasting. Bleary-eyed but determined, individuals rise from their slumber to partake in the pre-dawn meal that will sustain them through the long day ahead.

Here are the Sehri and Iftar timings across different parts of the country: