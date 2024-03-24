Former PCB Chairman Shahryar Khan Passes Away at 89

Pakistan cricket mourns the loss of Shahryar Khan, the esteemed former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who breathed his last at the age of 89.

A distinguished diplomat by profession, Shahryar Mohammad Khan left an indelible mark on Pakistan cricket with his astute leadership during two significant tenures as chairman, from 2003 to 2006 and then again from 2014 to 2017. He made tireless efforts to improve Pakistan cricket and its infrastructure in the country.

The PCB, through its Chairman, Board of Governors and employees, expresses deep sadness over the passing of former Chairman PCB Shaharyar Khan. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/IOmJWAJLu3 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 23, 2024

His influence extended beyond the boardroom, as he also served as the manager of the Pakistan team on two pivotal occasions, including the historic tour of India in 1999.

Mohsin Naqvi, the incumbent PCB chairman, conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the cricketing fraternity, stating,

On behalf of the PCB, I express my deep condolences and grief over the passing of former Chairman Shahryar Khan. He was a fine administrator and served Pakistan Cricket with utmost dedication.

Recognized for his unwavering commitment to the sport, Khan’s legacy is celebrated for his pivotal role in the growth and development of cricket in Pakistan. Under his stewardship, the PCB witnessed significant milestones and advancements, shaping the landscape of cricket administration in the country.

As tributes pour in from across the cricketing community, Shahryar M. Khan’s enduring contribution to Pakistan cricket is acknowledged with reverence and gratitude. His passing leaves a void in the hearts of cricket enthusiasts, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations of cricketers and administrators alike.