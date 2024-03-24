Rishabh Pant Makes Much Awaited Comeback in IPL 2024

Indian wicketkeeper batsman and Delhi Capitals’ skipper Rishabh Pant made an emotional comeback to competitive cricket in the Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) after a 453-day hiatus, following the terrifying car crash in December 2022 that kept him out of action for almost two years.

The highly-anticipated return of India’s wicketkeeper-batter stirred emotions as Pant took to the field for the first time since the tragic incident. “Really emotional time for me,” expressed Pant at the toss after Delhi was put into bat first at Mullanpur.

Met with applause from fans and supporters, Pant’s entrance onto the field during the second match of IPL 2024 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Mohali was a momentous occasion. Positioned at the No. 4 slot, Pant’s innings saw glimpses of his trademark flair as he contributed a steady 18 runs off 13 balls. However, his stint was cut short by a deceptive delivery from Harshal Patel in the 13th over, resulting in a catch by Jonny Bairstow at backward point.

The road back to the cricket field has been arduous for Rishabh Pant, who endured a harrowing accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee border in December 2022. The crash, which saw Pant’s Mercedes SUV collide with a crash barrier, flip, and burst into flames, inflicted multiple injuries on the cricketer.

Among the injuries sustained, Pant battled a damaged ligament in his right knee, along with injuries to his wrist, ankle, and abrasions on his back. Following the accident, Pant embarked on an intensive rehabilitation program to address the extensive injuries incurred, demonstrating resilience and determination in his journey back to competitive cricket.