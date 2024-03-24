PM Shehbaz Returns ECC Chairmanship Back to Finance Minister After Public Outcry

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 24, 2024 | 6:42 pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stepped back from chairing the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and given it back to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb just a day after announcing seven committees of the federal cabinet.

Sources told ProPakistani that ECC has been given back to Aurangzeb, The newly constituted ECC will include ministers for finance, economic affairs, commerce, power, petroleum, planning and development.

ALSO READ

This decision comes after public outcry over the federal government’s treatment of the Finance Division. It was viewed as an attempt to limit the authority of the new finance minister.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz had also decided to chair the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE).

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Timothée Chalamet Rocks the ’60s Look as Bob Dylan in Biopic
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>