PM Shehbaz Returns ECC Chairmanship Back to Finance Minister After Public Outcry

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stepped back from chairing the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and given it back to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb just a day after announcing seven committees of the federal cabinet.

Sources told ProPakistani that ECC has been given back to Aurangzeb, The newly constituted ECC will include ministers for finance, economic affairs, commerce, power, petroleum, planning and development.

ALSO READ Commerce Minister Suggests Full Ban on Exports of Key Commodities

This decision comes after public outcry over the federal government’s treatment of the Finance Division. It was viewed as an attempt to limit the authority of the new finance minister.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz had also decided to chair the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE).