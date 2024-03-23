Commerce Minister Suggests Full Ban on Exports of Key Commodities

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal has suggested a complete ban on exporting livestock, sugar, wheat, onion, banana, and rice to steady their prices in Pakistan.

He said this during a Price Control Coordination Committee meeting chaired by Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi earlier this week.

The committee, led by the Interior Ministry, outlined parameters for weekly reports on Ramadan package distribution, price trends, and inspections.

The meeting was briefed on the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), which tracks 51 essential items across 17 cities and had shown significant spikes for items like tomatoes and bananas.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research assured sufficient wheat and sugar stocks for the upcoming season.

Commerce Minister called for a ban on exporting key commodities and announced a Ramadan package distributed through utility stores.

Various provincial representatives discussed local produce availability and price monitoring measures.

The Agriculture Secretary Punjab informed the meeting on the availability and prices of onions, tomatoes, and potatoes. Potatoes are plentiful in Sahiwal and Okara districts. Onions and tomatoes mainly come from Sindh, with 200 trucks arriving daily to meet demand.

The Industry Secretary said a Ramadan package has been introduced for 6.9 million households, including 3.9 million food hampers. Moreover, 36 Model Bazars and 15 Ramadan Bazars have been set up.

Chief Secretary Sindh announced Rs. 22 billion for 4.4 million households, providing Rs. 5,000 per family. The federal government is considering unloading onion shipments earmarked for export, as everything else remains in order.

Interior Minister lauded stakeholders’ efforts and urged continuous cooperation to help manage prices accordingly.