Eidul Fitr Holidays Announced in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has announced a four-day holiday for both public and private sector employees for Eid Al Fitr, starting from Monday, April 8th.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has officially confirmed the holiday, granting most workers a break from Monday until Saturday to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

Starting on Monday, the holiday spans until Thursday, April 11th. Considering Friday and Saturday as the regular weekend in the Kingdom, residents will enjoy a six-day break.

Both private and public sector employees will return to work on Sunday, April 14th, following the holiday period.

In separate news, a Saudi official has announced that the number of Muslim worshippers permitted to perform the Islamic ritual of Itikaf at the Grand Mosque during Ramadan has doubled to reach 6,000.

Abdulmohsen Al Ghamdi, the head of the Guidance and Consulting Department at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, stated that this year, authorities have designated three floors specifically for Itikaf performers.

Abdulmohsen Al Ghamdi informed Saudi TV Al Ekhbariya that compared to last year, the permitted number for Itikaf has doubled to 6,000, including 1,000 women.

“Last year, the number was 3,000. But this year, directives and planning have brought about a 100% increase,” he added.

Itikaf registration for the Grand Mosque began on the 7th day of Ramadan. The General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques has stated that registration will remain open until all designated places for Itikaf at the mosque are filled.