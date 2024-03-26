Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Pakistani Cricketers Break Fast In Masjid-e-Nabawi [Video]

Iftikhar Ahmed was seen breaking his fast at Masjid-e-Nabawi as multiple cricketers from the Pakistani team have traveled to the sacred destination during the holy month of Ramadan.

The all-rounder was accompanied by fast bowler Naseem Shah, as well as ex-captain Babar Azam and one-day specialist Imam-ul-Haq, who were sitting in a row ahead.

Iftikhar was supporting a black shalwar kameez attire while Naseem wore blues. Similarly, Imam was wearing a black outfit as well while Babar was in blues.

The national cricketers have travelled to the Holy Mosque ahead of a training camp at Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul, where the fitness levels of the international players will be tested.

Pakistan Cricket Board announced 29 players for the fitness camp scheduled to start in Kakul, Abbottabad, on Tuesday.

All the National team players were directed to report today ahead of the training camp in Kakul that has been set up to elevate the fitness of the players before their home series against New Zealand in April.

The board is organizing this camp in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, aimed at preparing players for upcoming series and tournaments, including the home Twenty20 series against New Zealand, Twenty20 series against Ireland and England, and the upcoming ICC Twenty20 World Cup in America and the West Indies.

The camp will commence on March 26 and conclude on April 8 and the focus of the camp will be on team preparation to enhance the physical and mental strength of players and ensure they are in the best condition to face the upcoming challenges this year.