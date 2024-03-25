Shaheen Afridis T20 Captaincy in Doubt?

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to make a decisive decision about Shaheen Shah Afridi’s T20I captaincy after the national training camp, starting from March 25 at Kakul.

Chairperson PCB, Mohsin Naqvi, was talking at a press conference where he didn’t talk much about Shaheen’s bright future, “Even I don’t know who the captain will be.”

“Whether Shaheen continues or a new captain comes in will be determined after the fitness camp.”

Naqvi’s words indicate that a new limited-overs captain might be on the horizon, with Mohammad Rizwan and ex-captain Babar Azam likely to be the front-runners.

“There are several technical factors we will consider, the details of which I do not want to go into. We want a long-term solution, whether it’s Shaheen or a new man. And then we intend to stick by that man, instead of just changing a captain just because you lose a match or captain.”

Earlier, PCB announced a seven-member selection committee for the senior men’s team. Chairperson PCB said that the committee won’t have a head as each member will attain the same power so that the decision-making process is smooth.

The selection committee consists of former cricketers Mohammad Yousuf, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq and Asad Shafiq, while the head coach, captain and data analyst will also play a crucial role.

It is important to note that Pakistan’s head coach role is up for grabs as the board finds an adequate candidate.