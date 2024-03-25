PCB Names 29 Players With Some Unexpected Picks for Army Training Camp

Pakistan Cricket Board has announced 29 players for the fitness camp scheduled to start in Kakul, Abbottabad on Tuesday.

All the National team players were directed to report today ahead of the training camp in Kakul that has been set up to elevate the fitness of the players before their home series against New Zealand in April.

The board is organizing this camp in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, aimed at preparing players for upcoming series and tournaments, including the home Twenty20 series against New Zealand, Twenty20 series against Ireland and England, and the upcoming ICC Twenty20 World Cup in America and the West Indies.

The camp will commence on March 26 and conclude on April 8 and the focus of the camp will be on team preparation to enhance the physical and mental strength of players and ensure they are in the best condition to face the upcoming challenges this year.

Experienced trainers and coaches will guide players through a comprehensive program in the camp, designed to elevate their fitness levels, agility, leadership, strategic thinking, and overall performance on the field.

The Kiwis will be the first test for Pakistan after the camp and they will arrive in the country on April 14. Pakistan will play the first three T20I matches at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium while the last two will be at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The names of the 29 selected players for the fitness camp are as follows:

Preliminary Squad