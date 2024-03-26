Punjab Finally Fixes 150-Year-Old Law to Control Obscenity in Theaters

In a bid to control obscenity in commercial theater productions, the Punjab government has approved amendments to the age-old Dramatic Performances Act 1876. This move entails the transfer of administrative responsibilities for dramatic performances from the home department to the Information and Culture Department, leading to the enactment of the ‘Punjab Theatrical Performance Ordinance 2023’.

Syed Bilal Haider, Executive Director of the Punjab Council of the Arts (PCA), hailed as the driving force behind this legislative overhaul, emphasized the necessity of addressing vulgarity and nudity in commercial theaters. Haider highlighted the inherent legal complexities and loopholes in the outdated Dramatic Performances Act 1876, which hindered effective regulation.

Under the previous framework, the PCA’s mandate was confined to script approval, while the home department and deputy commissioner’s office were tasked with monitoring and addressing irregularities such as obscene behavior. However, delays in disciplinary action often resulted in perpetrators evading consequences as performances concluded before intervention could take place.

Recognizing the need for comprehensive reform, a committee convened by the PCA proposed amendments to enhance the act’s efficacy in combating obscenity in theatrical performances. The approved Punjab Theatrical Performance Ordinance 2023 now empowers the PCA to formulate rules of business pertaining to commercial theaters, consolidating all regulatory functions under the Information & Culture Department.

The newly proposed rules of business are expected to establish additional positions within the PCA and its dedicated drama department. Crucially, provisions are being drafted to enable immediate intervention during performances, enabling swift enforcement actions such as fines, license suspension, and theater closures.

This legislative push comes in the wake of previous crackdowns on obscenity in commercial theaters, notably during the caretaker government’s tenure in August. Several mega commercial theaters in Lahore, Sheikhupura, and Kasur were sealed for violating the Dramatic Performances Act 1876 and promoting obscenity through women dancers. While these theaters were later unsealed by the Lahore High Court, the incident underscored the urgency for robust regulatory measures to safeguard cultural integrity and decency in theatrical productions.